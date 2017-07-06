Man sentenced to 5 years for fires set in federal forests

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) – A man will serve five years in federal prison after setting a series of forest fires last year in the North Carolina mountains.

Federal prosecutors said 50-year-old Keith Eugene Mann of Franklin was sentenced Thursday for destroying federal property in the Nantahala National Forest.

Prosecutors say several fires were set intentionally on federal wildlands in October and November, but the blazes did little damage.

Court documents say Mann reported the November fire and admitted to investigators that he set them. Mann pleaded guilty to the federal arson charge in March.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)