Man sentenced to 5 years for fires set in federal forests

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags: , , ,

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) – A man will serve five years in federal prison after setting a series of forest fires last year in the North Carolina mountains.

Federal prosecutors said 50-year-old Keith Eugene Mann of Franklin was sentenced Thursday for destroying federal property in the Nantahala National Forest.

Prosecutors say several fires were set intentionally on federal wildlands in October and November, but the blazes did little damage.

Court documents say Mann reported the November fire and admitted to investigators that he set them. Mann pleaded guilty to the federal arson charge in March.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

print
Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

18 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Arrest made in 1989 double killing in North Carolina
Read More»
1 day ago
0 Comments for this article
NC officers respond to call, end up joining in on 4th of July party
Read More»
7 days ago
1 Comments for this article
Man steals pregnant woman’s purse, struck by SUV in Walmart parking lot
Read More»
newsletter signup
More News»

Recent Comments