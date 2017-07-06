Navassa kicks off town’s homecoming weekend

NAVASSA, NC (WWAY) — If you are looking for something to do there is a lot going on in Navassa this weekend. It is the town’s 36th Annual Homecoming Parade and it all started Thursday night.

The community kicked off its events with a block party. It started around 7 p.m. and ran until midnight at the Navassa Ball Field.

Dozens of people came out to enjoy the good weather and company. The block party was aimed towards the youth in the community, getting the kids out and about with music, dancing, and a bus full of games.

Everyone seemed to be having fun including the parents.

But, organizers like Marcell Hatten say the annual event is about more than just having fun, it is a way to bring people together and remember Navassa’s history. Along with teaching the children in the area about what it means to be part of the community.

“I think it’s always important for the community to come together,” Hatten said. “You always have something going on. Anytime you can bring the community to celebrate as one it’s very important. And I think we’re doing that is very important to show unity in the community.”

Friday night is an ‘Oldies but Goodies’ party from 9 p.m. until 1 a.m. at the Navassa Community Center on Main Street.

The parade is happening Saturday. WWAY’s Amanda Fitzpatrick will be taking part in the festivities so make sure to say hello! The parade will be followed by a street fair with all kinds of vendors, a car show, and baseball game to wrap up the events.

