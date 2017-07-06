New Hanover County releases third opioid epidemic PSA

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The third PSA created by New Hanover County to discuss the opioid epidemic is now online.

New Hanover County’s Communications and Outreach Department has produced the third of six public service announcements (PSAs) aimed at raising awareness of the local opioid epidemic and its impact on the entire community.

The third PSA features the perspectives of several local individuals talking about the importance of family support. The PSA emphasizes that there is hope for individuals and for families who are impacted by the opioid epidemic.

The second PSA features three people talking about their experience with addiction.

The first PSA focuses on the opioid epidemic’s ripple effect and the many facets of the community that are impacted every day.