Philadelphia celebrates ‘Kevin Hart Day’ for native comedian

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Philadelphia is welcoming back its favorite funnyman, Kevin Hart, for a birthday celebration and the unveiling of a giant mural of the comedian near his childhood home.

The festivities Thursday morning will include an official resolution dubbing July 6 “Kevin Hart Day” in the city.

The mural will be displayed on Max’s Steaks in north Philadelphia. Hart wrote on Instagram that he was “blown away” by the announcement.

I love my City…..I'm blown away by this. Philadelphia we will be Celebrating My B Day on Kevin Hart Day….How dope is that. The summers will never be the same damn it!!!!! Kevin Hart Day is about to be in full effect #philadelphia #CityOfBrotherlyLove #comedicrockstarshit A post shared by Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real) on Mar 17, 2017 at 4:12pm PDT

Hart has starred in five stand-up comedy specials and will next appear in an upcoming remake of the film Jumanji. He was recently named by Forbes as the highest-paid comedian, raking in nearly $90 million from June 2015 to June 2016.

