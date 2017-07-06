Police arrest teen in fatal shooting after fireworks

RALEIGH, NC (AP) – Authorities in North Carolina have arrested a teen who they say fatally shot a man and injured three others following a fireworks show.

Media outlets report a 16-year-old boy was arrested Wednesday and charged with murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and assault with a deadly weapon in connection with Tuesday night’s shooting.

Raleigh police said in a statement that police responded shortly before 11 p.m. Tuesday to a report of a shooting near a downtown Raleigh intersection. They say 18-year-old Raheem Khary Lawrence McAllister was taken to a hospital, where he later died of his injuries.

Three other shooting victims were taken to the hospital and later released.

Further details haven’t been released.

