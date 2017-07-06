Police arrest teen in fatal shooting after fireworks

RALEIGH, NC (AP) – Authorities in North Carolina have arrested a teen who they say fatally shot a man and injured three others following a fireworks show.

Media outlets report a 16-year-old boy was arrested Wednesday and charged with murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and assault with a deadly weapon in connection with Tuesday night’s shooting.

Raleigh police said in a statement that police responded shortly before 11 p.m. Tuesday to a report of a shooting near a downtown Raleigh intersection. They say 18-year-old Raheem Khary Lawrence McAllister was taken to a hospital, where he later died of his injuries.

Three other shooting victims were taken to the hospital and later released.

Further details haven’t been released.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)