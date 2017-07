OCEAN ISLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Ocean Isle Beach Police Department are asking for your help to identify two men who they say broke into a restaurant last week.

Seen in the photos taken from a surveillance camera are the suspects wanted in connection with a breaking & entering/larceny of Causeway Gourmet in the early morning of June 30.

If you know any information, you are asked to contact Detective Rich Heycock with the Ocean Isle Beach Police Department at 910-274-1746.