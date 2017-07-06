Swimmer reported missing at Wrightsville Beach

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Rescuers are searching for a missing swimmer at Wrightsville Beach.

According to New Hanover County dispatch, the call came in around 2 p.m. The swimmer was reported missing by the jetty at Wrightsville Beach, which is in the area of Jack Parker Boulevard.

The Wrightsville Beach Coast Guard is also helping with the search. They currently have one small boat in the water.

Wrightsville Beach Fire Chief Glen Rogers says according to protocol, they searched intensively for one hour. Rogers says they used a drone to search by air and put in two life guard rescue swimmers, who swam up and down the jetty. They also had someone searching by jet ski.

Rogers says the 911 call wasn’t a swimmer in distress call, rather someone thought they saw someone swimming midway down the jetty wall and then they didn’t.

Rogers says staff checked with people on the beach, but no one was missing anyone.

Police are still searching with their boat.

WWAY has a crew heading to the scene. We’ll have more details as they become available.