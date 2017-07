LELAND, NC (WWAY) — Leland Police have identified the man killed while riding his bike on July 4th.

Sergio Perez Jiminez, 61, was hit and killed on Hwy 17, just south of the 74/76 overpass, around 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Police charged Christopher Craig Johnson, 47, with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle. Police say alcohol was not a factor.

Johnson posted a $15,000 bond.