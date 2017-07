Every week local comedian, Wills Maxwell, reports the stories that WWAY did not.

This week Wills found a few fun stories. Madison, Wisconsin held their annual log rolling championship. A war memorial in Indiana had a misspelled engraving for the “War on Terriorism”. A new device called “Squeeze Music” takes songs and then mixes drink based on the song’s emotions.

Watch “What Did We Miss?” every Thursday on Good Morning Carolina.