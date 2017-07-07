After many delays, Mallory Creek Drive Extension now open

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A plan in the works for quite some time is now a reality.

Mallory Creek Drive Extension officially opened during a ribbon cutting ceremony Friday morning.

This new connection between Brunswick Forest on Hwy 17 and Mallory Creek Plantation on Hwy 133 provides easier access between the two communities.

Dozens of people came to the ceremony , on foot and on bike, using the new shortcut.

“This has really opened up a lot of opportunities for cyclist and for people to get to Brunswick Forest to Southport and from all the Mallory Creek folk to come to the villages up there and shopping or ah shopping areas, so it’s a great addition to the community,” said Stephen Whitney, who rode his bike over from Brunswick Forest

The Town of Leland also believes the connection could improve response time for emergency vehicles, which in turns, improves safety.