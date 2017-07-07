Alarm clock retrieved after going off in home’s wall every day for 13 years

(Photo: Dave Forstate/KDKA)

ROSS TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – Imagine having to put up with an alarm clock ringing that you can’t turn off – every day for 13 years.

We first told you about this clock stuck in the wall of a Ross Township home, last month. The report was picked up by TV and radio stations, nationwide.

It was also seen by people at a company in West Mifflin, who felt it was time to remove the clock.

It all began when Jerry Lynn lowered a TV wire down to the living room. In order to know the location of the wire in the wall, he attached an alarm clock to it.

“Tied an alarm clock to a piece of string, said that’ll work. Set it to ring 10 minutes later. Started to put it down the vent and the string and clock parted ways,” Jerry said.

Thirteen years later, Sylvia Lynn says it’s part of the family.

“It goes off at ten to seven or ten to eight, depending upon daylight savings time,” she said.

Low-Cost Heating and Air Conditioning came to the rescue. Keith Andreen and Dawn Michelucci went to the home to remove the clock, through the garage.

Read the full story.