Brothers turned themselves in after Pender Co. stabbing

CURRIE, NC (WWAY) — Two brothers who police say stabbed a man at a Pender County store earlier this week surrender to deputies Friday.

Alberto and Roberto Perez turned themselves in and are both charged with Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill Inflicting Serious Injury and Assault and Battery.

Deputies were called to Johnson’s Corner Grill on Hwy 421 in Currie around 1 p.m. Monday regarding a reported stabbing. 32-year-old Artez Deshawn Robinson, of Leland, was found with numerous stab wounds to the chest and back. He was taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center where he is listed in serious but stable condition.

Alberto posted a $250,000 bond and was released from the Pender County Jail. Roberto “Bobby” Perez, Jr. is currently being held at the Pender County Jail without bond.

