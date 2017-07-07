CFPUA Board Chair July 7 morning update

Mike Brown, CFPUA Board chairman, will provide two daily updates—one morning and one afternoon—with information on activity surrounding GenX. Updates will be provided each weekday. Below please find Chairman Mike Brown’s morning update on sampling, meeting dates and more information on UCMR 3.

CFPUA Board of Directors will meet Wednesday, July 12 at 9 am. The meeting will be held in the Lucie Harrell Conference Room at the New Hanover County Administration Building (230 Government Center Drive). During the meeting, Executive Director Jim Flechtner will present a summary of CFPUA’s ongoing actions related to GenX.

CFPUA is waiting on sampling results as labs continue to make progress on method development for GenX testing. CFPUA will provide data to the public as soon as it is available.

CFPUA Director of Environmental Management Beth Eckert gave a presentation at the Long-Range Planning Committee yesterday on UCMR 3, and how the EPA monitoring works for that rule. For more information on UCMR 3, click here.

CFPUA encourages the public to check our website and social media channels for updates as this continues to unfold. We are committed to transparency, and we look forward to continuing our partnership with you through the duration of this process.