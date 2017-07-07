Dog Wash-a-Thon to benefit Brunswick County groomer’s support dog

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — A dog wash fundraiser is planned for this weekend to raise money for the medical needs of a support dog for one of the groomers.

Splish Splash Dog Wash in the Harris Teeter Shopping Plaza in Leland is holding a benefit Dog Wash-a- Thon on July 9th from 10am-4pm. The benefit is for the medical needs of a special dog of one of their groomers. Organizers say Chance is an emotional support dog for Christina Buffington who suffers from Narcolepsy. He is also a fixture at Splish Splash, greeting the dogs and their parents.

“Chance came into my life when I needed a friend the most,” Christina Buffington said. “He is more than a dog, he is my everything, and I can’t look n his eyes and not try to make these surgeries happen.”

Chance is a rescue dog that was adopted by Buffington. He is a 5 year old Boxer Mix that was born with degenerative hip dysplasia. As a result with weakness in hips, he has torn the CCL in both of his knees and needs immediate surgery to retain the use of both of his back legs.

Shop owner Laura Brautigam says “Dogs are so special to us in many ways. We are happy to support help Christina and Chance and hope people will come out to support it as well.”

This is a cash only event as all the proceeds will be donated to Chance’s Surgery Fund. There are special prices for this event only. Dogs under 20 lbs. are $15, 21- 70 lbs. are $30 and dogs over 70 lbs. are $40.

An air-paint stenciled “tattoo” of a heart or paw is available for any dog for a small donation. Dogs are welcome to come just for a “tattoo”.

If you are unable to come to Wash A Thon and want to make a donation, visit Chance’s GoFundMe site for his full story and to make a donation.