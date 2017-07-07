KaBOOM playground will soon re-open in Ash

ASH, NC (WWAY) — The KaBOOM Playground at Roosevelt & Ruth Marlow Memorial Park will be re-opening next week.

The design of the playground is to serve ages 2-12 year olds, including disabled users. The playground features swing set, multiple slides, wall climber, trapeze bar and crescent climber.

The playground is a memorial to the Brunswick County couple who loved family and were dedicated to the education of children in the Little Prong Community. The four-acre tract of land was land they had once farmed and later donated for a park.

A vigorous community campaign to pay for the playground was under the direction of the Roosevelt and Ruth Educational and Recreational Foundation.

Brunswick County Commissioner Mike Forte will be the featured speaker and other community leaders at the ribbon-cutting on Saturday, July 15 at 10 a.m.