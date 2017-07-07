Logan Adams signs with Charleston Southern

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Hoggard Baseball team had plenty of success on the diamond last season and the good times continue for the team as another Viking signs to play at the next level.

Hoggard Senior Logan Adams will be heading south to play for Charleston Southern University. Adams has helped the vikings to two double digit win seasons and two births in the state playoffs.

He tweeted out announcing his commitment saying he is excited and blessed to play for the Buccaneers. Adams will graduate in 2018.