UPDATE: Man arrested for multiple larcenies in Rocky Point

ROCKY POINT, NC (WWAY) — A man is now behind bars after Pender County Sheriff deputies spent the past two days searching for who they say is the responsible for multiple larcenies.

24-year-old Jordan Lunsford of Rocky Point is who deputies say is the suspect in several recent larcenies of Little Kelly Road.

Lunsford was arrested Friday and charged with Felony larceny, Larceny of a firearm, Possession of stolen goods, Breaking and Entering, Larceny and Safecracking.

He is currently being held in the Pender County Jail under a $100,000 bond.