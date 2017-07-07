Multiple teens arrested for a string of break-ins near Bolivia

BOLIVIA, NC (WWAY) — Brunswick County Sheriff’s detectives have made several arrests in recent crimes in the Bolivia area which they say many were related.

Deputies responded to reports of approximately 15 separate break-ins on Green Lewis Road, Oleander Road, McKay Road, and Law Road in the Bolivia area Wednesday morning. The break-ins were mostly vehicles, but two garages/sheds were also targeted. Deputies also responded to a report of a stolen Polaris, an off-road utility vehicle, in the Danford Road area of Bolivia.

Detectives say later that day they spotted two men riding the stolen Polaris in the Azalea Mobile Home Park on Old Ocean Highway. Both fled from the scene.

Luis Rivera Cosme, 19, was arrested without incident following a short foot chase. Detectives secured arrest warrants for Dujuan Thompson, 17. Thompson turned himself in Thursday afternoon. Both Cosme and Thompson are charged with felony larceny of a motor vehicle. Detectives said the stolen Polaris incident was separate from the other reported break-ins in the Bolivia area.

Detectives arrested Corey Austin Brown, 16, of Green Lewis Road in Bolivia and Timothy Lee Starnes, 18, of Mackerel Street in Supply in connection to the multiple break-ins in the Bolivia area. A 15-year-old from Winston Salem was also taken into custody and is being detained by juvenile services.

Warrants have been issued for a fourth suspect, Ashton Tyler Messer, 18, of Harvest Dr. in Bolivia.

Deputies say more arrests and charges are expected.