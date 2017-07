14 new officers were sworn into the Wilmington Police Department (Photo: Sarah Johnson/WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — 14 new police officers were sworn in to the Wilmington Police Department Friday afternoon.

The swearing-in ceremony took place in City Council Chambers at Thalian Hall.

The new officers took their oath of office and received their police badges.

Chief Ralph Evangelous said these officers are part of the future of the City of Wilmington and the Wilmington Police Department.