OGDEN, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a breaking and entering that happened earlier this week on Middle Sound Loop Road.

The suspect was caught on surveillance camera breaking into a 2017 Ford F-250 early Monday morning, July 3, at 2115 Middle Sound Loop Road.

Deputies say the subject also broke into another vehicle located at 2111 Middle Sound Loop Road.

They say more than $7,000 was taken between both vehicles.