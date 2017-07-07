Port City Track Club representing well in regionals

GREENSBORO, NC (WWAY) — Last week we met the boys and girls of the Port City Track Club as they prepared for the USA Track and Field Regionals. That meet is underway and that team is representing the city well.

Dynzcil Rhodes-Davis won the boys 1500 meter race walk for the boys 9/10 division. He’s on his way to Kansas for the nationals. Joining him will be the boys 4 x 100 15/16 relay who finished fourth in the regionals.

The boys 17/18 relay team ran the sixth fastest time in the nation this year in qualifying and will run for the spot in the nationals tomorrow. The girls 9/10 4 x 400 relay are in the finals as well.

Finally Ashley Teilborg finished seventh in the heptathlon for girls 17/18.