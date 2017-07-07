Sheriff: South Carolina family trafficked 63 lbs of pot

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags: , ,

SUMTER, S.C. (AP) – A South Carolina husband, wife and son have been charged with trafficking marijuana after authorities say they seized more than 63 pounds of pot worth an estimated $180,000.

Sumter County Sheriff Anthony Dennis tells local media that 59-year-old Robert Hendrix and 61-year-old Marianne Hendrix were arrested Wednesday.

Thirty-year-old Michael Anthony Hendrix turned himself in Thursday. Dennis says investigators learned that the family had returned to South Carolina from Washington state with a large haul of marijuana.

Robert and Marianne Hendrix (Photo: WOLO)

Although marijuana is legal in Washington state, it’s illegal to take marijuana outside the state. On July 5, deputies searched the Hendrix’s Dalzell home and car.

They allegedly found two duffel bags and two suitcases full of marijuana. Each face several charges, including trafficking marijuana.

It’s unclear if the accused have lawyers.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

print
Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

2 weeks ago
7 Comments for this article
Graduation beach trip to Myrtle Beach lands teens behind bars in Bladen County
Read More»
3 weeks ago
0 Comments for this article
Rapper Chief Keef accused of drug possession in South Dakota
Read More»
2 months ago
0 Comments for this article
New York man: 24 years for smuggling marijuana on flights
Read More»
newsletter signup
More News»

Recent Comments