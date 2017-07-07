State report faults North Carolina jail in teen’s suicide

DURHAM, NC (AP) – An investigation by North Carolina authorities shows that guards at a county jail failed to properly check on a teen shortly before she hanged herself.

The News & Observer of Raleigh reported that Durham County jail officers failed to check on 17-year-old Uniece Fennell regularly and did not report a tip from another inmate that the girl was a threat to herself.

The girl was found hanged March 23.

The Office of the Medical Examiner ruled Fennell’s death a suicide. She had been in jail since last July on a murder charge. She had been accused of being involved in a drive-by shooting.

New Durham jail director Col. Anthony Prignano said he’s implemented new policies to make sure officers are checking on inmates in accordance with state regulations.

