Woman guilty of punching NHRMC nurse and biting officer

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A local woman was found guilty Thursday of assaulting an New Hanover Regional Medical Center emergency room nurse and a hospital law enforcement officer last fall.

On October 2, 40-year-old Kelly Anne Leone was hospitalized at New Hanover Regional Medical Center for a mental health evaluation.

Prosecutors say during her hospitalization Leone assaulted an emergency room charge nurse by punching her in the head multiple times, pulling out some of her hair, and attempting to bite her. She then attempted to bite a law enforcement officer who intervened on the nurse’s behalf.

Leone had previously been convicted of one felony assault, eight misdemeanor assaults, two counts of communicating threats, two counts of resisting police officers, and she has one prior conviction for felony malicious conduct on an officer.

Leone was sentenced 270 days in custody for both assaults followed by 8-19 months suspended sentence. She was placed on 18 months of supervised probation. She will be held in custody until she can get appropriate therapeutic housing.

The judge ordered Leone to comply with her mental health treatment.