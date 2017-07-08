36th annual Homecoming Parade held in Navassa

NAVASSA, NC (WWAY) — Civic pride was on full display in Navassa yesterday as the town came together for their 36th annual homecoming parade.

It’s a tradition that started back in 1981. Navassa natives back then saw the need for an event that would highlight the community’s history and provide an opportunity for those that have moved away to come back for a visit.

The parade began at 10 in the morning and plenty of people were out waving to the floats and cars as they went by.

It warms the locals’ hearts to see their community come together as one for such a special event every year.

“It makes me feel pretty good that the community is doing great and that we’re interactive and not fighting,” said attendee Hailey Kinston.

WWAY’s own Amanda Fitzpatrick was part of the festivities. She served as a parade VIP.

After the parade, there was a car show, street fair and baseball game in the afternoon.