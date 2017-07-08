Wilmington families host children from Belarus for the summer

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A church has opened it’s doors and hearts to 14 children from Belarus this summer.

Port City Community Church had a bowling party this afternoon, so the kids could enjoy a fun activity with everyone.

“It is hard to say goodbye because they are part of your family,” Port City Church mission group coordinator, Yasmin Teeter said.

Teter encourages families to get involved with fostering the children from Belarus.

“6 weeks in clean air, good food, nutrition and a loving family, ya know it just kind of can add years to their life expectancy and quality of life,” Teter said.

The children are at risk for diseases, due to radiation in the air back home.

Coming to America gives them a chance to let their lungs heal, but the air is not the only thing the children enjoy about America.

Filip Horknko, one of the children from Belarus, told us through his translator that his favorite part of vising America is the ocean.

“It’s such a great chance to give back and to share, we are all so spoiled and fortunate with everything that we have, so it’s very humbling,” Teter said.

Port City Community Church has been playing a role in the lives of Belarus children for almost ten years and they plan to help as long as they can.

For more information on becoming a host family, click here.