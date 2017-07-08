MISSING: 14-year-old Brunswick County boy

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Detectives with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office are looking for a missing teen.

Detectives said Isaac Lee Messer was last seen at his home on Holden Beach Road in Supply around 9:45 AM.

Detectives said he was wearing blue jeans, a red shirt, and was carrying a red Air Jordan book bag.

Detectives believe he left on foot.

He is a white male, 5’5″, 125 lbs with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Messer is asked to contact Detective McCaffity at 910-363-6555 or dial 911.

UPDATE — detectives believe he has changed clothes, but we do not have a new clothing description at this time.