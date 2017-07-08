Shoppers brave heat and humidity at Riverfront Farmers Market

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Despite the intense heat and humidity Saturday, plenty of people still got out to do some shopping along the Cape Fear River.

The Farmers Market takes over Riverfront Park in downtown Wilmington every Saturday from April to November. It’s open from 8 in the morning to 1 in the afternoon.

Although the heat index rose to the triple digits by lunchtime Saturday, the vendor tents were packed with shoppers looking to buy fresh produce, seafood, jewelry, crafts, and much more.

“Everybody’s well aware it’s an open market, rain or shine, hot or cold, people adapt. Gonna rain? You’re gonna come with your rain coats. If it’s gonna be hot like today, they’re gonna wear the proper attire, bring their little drinks of water. The main thing is this has become part of their life, part of their activity,” said vendor Bill Moller.

The Farmers Market will not be open on October 7th, due to this year’s edition of Riverfest, but every other Saturday through November 18th, you can head down to the riverfront to enjoy it.