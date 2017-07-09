CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Alligator caught at Inlet Watch Yacht Club

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — An alligator was spotted hanging out in the parking lot of a marina off Carolina Beach Road Sunday afternoon.

The alligator was seen around 3:00 p.m. at the Inlet Watch Yacht Club off Carolina Beach Road Sunday.

Witnesses said the alligator was seen hanging out under someone’s car. Witnesses said the six foot gator was eventually caught by a bystander and an NC Wildlife Officer.

The alligator will be will be relocated to Holly Shelter after wildlife officers insert a chip into the reptile and take a DNA sample.