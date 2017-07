COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A man died in a motorcycle accident on Rough And Ready Road in Columbus County Sunday afternoon about four miles outside of Chadbourn.

According to Trooper K.D. Ivey with the Highway Patrol, it happened around 1:40 p.m.

Ivey said Shane Thomas Presnell, 42, was going around a curve when he hit a road sign then, hit a ditch. Ivey said Presnell lived on the road near where the crash happened.

Ivey said speed, drugs and alcohol were not factors.