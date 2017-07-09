North Carolina Episcopal priest charged in Florida road rage

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags: , , , ,

STUART, FL (AP) — The rector of an Episcopal church in North Carolina is facing criminal charges in Florida after police say he pointed a gun at another vehicle in an apparent road rage incident.

Media reports say 35-year-old Rev. William Rian Adams is charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Martin County, Florida records show he was released from jail on $15,000 bail.

State troopers say a pickup truck driver was closely following a Corvette on Florida’s Turnpike and tried to pass the car when its driver pointed a handgun at him.

Troopers then stopped Adams in the Corvette.

Records show Adams is rector of Calvary Episcopal Church in Fletcher, North Carolina. Church officials didn’t immediately respond to a call seeking comment and no attorney was listed for Adams.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

print
Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

shooting gun
5 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Woman killed, 8 wounded at Ohio party for pregnant woman
Read More»
6 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
NC trooper shoots woman on interstate after crash
Read More»
2 days ago
0 Comments for this article
Brothers turned themselves in after Pender Co. stabbing
Read More»
newsletter signup
More News»

Recent Comments