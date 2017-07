WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Police are investigating an early morning shooting that took place at 901 Nixon Street.

According to the police, a 19-year-old male was shot after a fight broke out before 2 this morning.

The man was taken to the hospital in serious conditions.

According to the police, they believe the shooting took place while teens were leaving a party at a club.

There is no update on the victims condition at this time and the investigation is continuing.