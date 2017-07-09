Soon-to-be brides take over the Port City

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Hundreds of soon to be Mrs. showed up to the Carolina Wedding Guide’s 2017 Summer Bridal Expo today.

The event brings brides from all over both North and South Carolina.

This was a soon-to-be bride’s dream, with someone from every planning category. Florist, photographers, caterers and more were all at the expo.

It was a great opportunity for brides to check out different options for their big day.

“Connect the face with the names popping up on your screen. That’s what the whole day is about, is just to kind of bring everybody together, let them meet the people they are going to be working with and find the right people to work with,” Carolina Wedding Guide’s Summer Bridal Expo event coordinator and owner, Brian McArtan said.

There were over forty vendors and one lucky bride went home with a prize package with thousands of dollars worth of gifts.