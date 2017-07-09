Wilmington Fire Dept. responds to house fire on Barclay Hills Dr.

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Fire Department responded to a residential fire Sunday afternoon.

A spokesman with the Wilmington Fire Department said crews responded to 528 Barclay Hills Drive around 2:15 p.m. Battalion Chief Danny Grafius said fire crews performed a fast fire attack and it was quickly extinguished.

Grafius said all occupants were evacuated before firefighters got there.

Grafius said the Fire is under investigation to determine cause and origin.

At this time, there have been no reports of injuries.

