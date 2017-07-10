Brunswick Sheriff’s Charitable Foundation awards five students with scholarships

BOLIVIA, NC (WWAY) — Law enforcement impacts lives every single day, but Monday the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office helped out some local students in a different way.

The Brunswick Sheriff’s Charitable Foundation awarded scholarships with a total value of $4,750 to five deserving students.

The Charitable Foundation’s scholarships are designated for children of Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office employees and retired employees.

Criteria for the scholarship include an essay on the impact of a Law Enforcement in their life, school grades, and other accomplishments.