Bill on Bald Head Island ferry, barge assets still not signed

BALD HEAD ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — Governor Cooper still hasn’t signed a bill creating a transportation authority over bald head island’s ferry operations.

The legislation which sets up a governing unit for all Bald Head Island ferry, barge, parking and terminal assets has been on the Governor’s desk for nearly two weeks.

If signed it will move about $40 million in assets to an independent agency with both local and state members.

We have reached out to the Governor’s office and to bill sponsor Senator Bill Rabon but we have not been heard back.

