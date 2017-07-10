Bill Saffo faces challenge in Wilmington mayoral race

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — For the first time since 2011, Wilmington Mayor Bill Saffo will face a challenger in the bid to keep his seat.

Todd James Zola has also filed to run for the office. According to the New Hanover County Board of Elections, Zola is listed as unaffiliated in voter registration records.

Saffo ran unopposed in 2013 and 2015 and is currently in his fifth term as Mayor. He has served in public office since 2003, when he was first elected to city council. Saffo filed for reelection last week.

In 2006, city council picked Saffo to finish out the term of Spence Broadhurst, who stepped down as mayor and moved out of town.

Kevin O’Grady also filed today to keep his seat on Wilmington City Council.