Body of missing Holden Beach swimmer found

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags: , ,

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The body of a man missing since Sunday afternoon has been found.

According to the U.S. Coast Guard, officials discovered the swimmer’s body around 10:45 p.m. on Sunday night.

He had been missing since 3:30 p.m. Sunday near Holden Beach. 

Officials with the Tri-Beach Fire Dept., the Coast Guard, Brunswick Co. Emergency Management, Brunswick Co. EMS, the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office and its helicopter, Coastline Rescue, Oak Island Water Rescue and a helicopter from Charleston all assisted in the search.

print
Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

1 hour ago
0 Comments for this article
Body of missing South Carolina college student found in pond
Read More»
16 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Several agencies, helicopters looking for missing swimmer in Holden Beach
Read More»
4 days ago
0 Comments for this article
Swimmer reported missing at Wrightsville Beach
Read More»
newsletter signup
More News»

Recent Comments