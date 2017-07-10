Body of missing Holden Beach swimmer found

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The body of a man missing since Sunday afternoon has been found.

According to the U.S. Coast Guard, officials discovered the swimmer’s body around 10:45 p.m. on Sunday night.

He had been missing since 3:30 p.m. Sunday near Holden Beach.

Officials with the Tri-Beach Fire Dept., the Coast Guard, Brunswick Co. Emergency Management, Brunswick Co. EMS, the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office and its helicopter, Coastline Rescue, Oak Island Water Rescue and a helicopter from Charleston all assisted in the search.