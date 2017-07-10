Body of missing South Carolina college student found in pond

LANCASTER, SC (AP) – The body of a South Carolina college student who was reported missing has been found.

Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Doug Barfield says the body of 22-year-old Jerrell White was found Saturday morning in a Lancaster County pond.

White, a student at Benedict College, was last seen in that area around 1 a.m. July 5 after leaving a Fourth of July party.

News outlets report an autopsy will determine White’s cause of death.

The State Law Enforcement Division is assisting with the investigation.

Benedict mourns the loss of one of its fearless tigers, Mr. Jerrell Ketron Eugene White. Please join us in praying for the White family.🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/CozWI7iUd4 — Benedict College (@BenedictEDU) July 9, 2017

