Body of missing South Carolina college student found in pond

LANCASTER, SC (AP) – The body of a South Carolina college student who was reported missing has been found.

Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Doug Barfield says the body of 22-year-old Jerrell White was found Saturday morning in a Lancaster County pond.

White, a student at Benedict College, was last seen in that area around 1 a.m. July 5 after leaving a Fourth of July party.

News outlets report an autopsy will determine White’s cause of death.

The State Law Enforcement Division is assisting with the investigation.

