Cape Fear Roller Girls teaming up with Carousel Center

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington’s Cape Fear Roller Girls are teaming up with The Carousel Center this month to raise awareness/money for the non-profit. The double header will be held Saturday, July 22nd, at Jelly Beans Family Skate Center on Oleander Drive.

Organizers say it is a regulation double header in which Wilmington’s Cape Fear Roller Girl All-Stars and Black Harrts play Fayetteville’s Rouge Rollergirls and FRD Bombshell Brigade. They chose The Carousel Centerin Wilmington as the charity for the upcoming bout due to the care and compassion they provide to children who have suffered physical, emotional, and psychological abuse. They provide assistance, education, and prevention to the residents of southeastern North Carolina.

When: Saturday, July 22 Doors Open at 6:00 PM First Whistle at 6:30 PM

Game 1: Cape Fear Roller Girls All-Stars vs Rogue Rollergirls

Game 2: Cape Fear Black Harrts vs. FRD Bombshell Brigade

Where: Jelly Beans Family Skate Center located at 5216 Oleander Dr, Wilmington, NC 28403

Who: The Cape Fear Roller Girls (Wilmington’s premier flat track derby league) & The Carousel Center