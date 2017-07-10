GenX brings up questions from downtown businesses in Wilmington

Businesses met at Dram and Morsel on July 10, 2017 to hear from experts about what they should do concerning GenX. (Photo: Basil John/WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — One order of clean water please?

“The business owners want to know what can we do now?’ ‘what do we do from this point forward?’ ‘what’s the best protocol?’ ‘do we offer water bottles in every hotel room?’,” Terry Espy, Downtown Business Alliance President, said.

With worries of GenX continuing, business owners came to Dram and Morsel in Downtown Wilmington to get aid and support on how to navigate the water issue.

“’How do restaurants deal with the water in ice?’ Breweries. A major component of Downtown Wilmington now and we just need some guidance,” Espy said.

The meeting was hosted by Clean Cape Fear in partnership with Wilmington’s Downtown Business Alliance. Many businesses just want to give answers to customers and ease their concerns.

“We want to always serve our customers with the best products available. We always want to appease them. I think the biggest concern right now is how does it affect the view of Wilmington as a whole,” Sam Cahoon, Savorez chef and owner, said.

The panel included CFPUA CEO Jim Flechtner and water experts, who were there to help create a plan. They suggested they offer bottled water and wait until GenX text results come back in. Many businesses worry about their future.

“I think it certainly has the potential to hurt business and we don’t want to see that happen. So hopefully we can all come up with a solution that works for everybody. But I know it’s a question that’s being asked around the community and I’m afraid of what that would mean for our business or for any business,” Christopher McGarvey, Front Street Brewery Brewmaster, said.

Other businesses said they are already trying to be proactive as tourist season is in full swing.