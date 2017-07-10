Wilmington murder suspect accused of making weapon

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A man sitting in the New Hanover County Detention Center awaiting his murder trial now faces a new charge after an x-ray revealed a weapon, according to the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office.

Gregory Adams, 33, is charged with murder in the death of Ra’Quan Daniels.

On Saturday, Adams was being seen by an xray technician for a medical issue, when the xray tech noticed something under Adams’s crotch, said Lt. Jerry Brewer. Brewer says Adams had a pair of eyeglasses with a paper clip attached to them. The paper clip was sharpened down to a point.

Adams was charged with possession of a weapon by an inmate and received an additional $20,000 bond.

In August of 2012, a jury convicted Gregory Adams, 33, in the attempted murder of Daniels, his 15-year-old neighbor. Adams shot the teen in the back five times, paralyzing him from the neck down.

The teen died of complications due to his injuries November 3, 2016. The District Attorney’s Office then charged Adams with first degree murder.