Heavy traffic expected after I-40 ramp shut down following crash in Raleigh

RALEIGH, NC (WNCN) — A dump truck took down power lines and has caused the shut down of the on and off ramps at Rock Quarry Road and Interstate 40 in Raleigh, police said Monday morning.

Raleigh police said in a release around 3 a.m. that a single-vehicle crash on Rock Quarry Road took down a power pole and lines causing the eastbound exit to be shut down.

Traffic is being diverted in the area and the closure is expected to last through the morning commute.

To read more, click here.

For the latest traffic updates, join WWAY News on the Waze app.