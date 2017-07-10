More than a half dozen waterspouts seen in OBX

(Photo: Mikey Sabadic)

KILL DEVIL HILLS, Dare County – More than a half dozen water spouts were seen by emergency responders in the Colington Harbor neighborhood of Kill Devil Hills Monday morning.

Colington Volunteer Fire Department Chief Glenn Rainey tells NewsChannel 12 the majority of the spouts were seen between 10:30 and 11 a.m. The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning that expired at 11:30 a.m., and followed it with a warning about possible localized flooding as a result of the heavy downpours in the area.

“We were very lucky in that we’ve only had some shingle damage and some trash cans getting blown over,” Rainey said. “(There were) no injuries, which we’re very grateful for. Water spouts can do a tremendous amount of damage … but fortunately they did not.”

Rainey said the spouts “popped up rather suddenly,” with one of the spouts making its way into the marina near Colington and Harborview drives before breaking up.

