NASA’s Juno spacecraft buzzing Jupiter’s Great Red Spot

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags: , ,

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — NASA’s Juno spacecraft is about to give us our best look yet of Jupiter’s swirling Great Red Spot.

The spacecraft flies directly above the monster storm Monday night, passing 5,600 miles (9,000 kilometers) above the cloud tops. That’s close by space standards. Juno’s instruments will peer through the clouds and help scientists determine how deep the storm is.

The Great Red Spot is so big that at 10,000 miles wide (16,000 kilometers), it could swallow Earth. It will take NASA a few days to get the close-up images. The team plans to release them Friday.

Juno went into orbit around Jupiter last July. It was launched from Cape Canaveral, Florida, in 2011. Only one other spacecraft has circled our solar system’s biggest planet: NASA’s long-gone Galileo.

print
Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

2 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Couple ties the knot on Six Flags ‘Superman’ ride
Read More»
8 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
California teen wins lottery twice in a week
Read More»
3 days ago
0 Comments for this article
Alarm clock retrieved after going off in home’s wall every day for 13 years
Read More»
newsletter signup
More News»

Recent Comments