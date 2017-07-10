NC DOT tears down former Crabby Mike’s building for new Surf City bridge

SURF CITY, NC (WWAY) — A well-known building in Surf City is just about gone as the North Carolina Department of Transportation makes progress building a new bridge.

Construction crews began tearing down the building where Crabby Mike’s once operated next to the water tower in Surf City last week. It is not entirely gone yet.

The NC DOT is using that space as a part of the new high-rise bridge that will replace the swing bridge.

At the beginning of the year, we told you the owner of Crabby Mike’s closed his restaurant and moved out of the space he had been renting in the building for 12 years after hearing the news from the DOT.