NC Woman makes bomb threat to hospital where son is a patient

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) – A North Carolina woman is accused of making a bomb threat to a hospital, and she told a judge that her son was a patient there.

WITN-TV in Greenville reports 38-year-old Suzanna Kari Roberts of Ayden is charged with making a false bomb report to a public building.

During her appearance in a Pitt County courtroom on Monday, she said her son was a patient at Vidant Medical Center in Greenville.

Arrest warrants say Roberts called in the threat to the Pitt County 911 center. It’s not known why she made the threat. No bomb was found.

Roberts, who is jailed on a $25,000 bond, also said she tried to call the hospital after her arrest to find out about her son. The judge said her attorney could handle that.

