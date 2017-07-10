Pender County woman receives Order of the Long Leaf Pine

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Order of the Long Leaf Pine is one of the most prestigious awards in North Carolina.

One Pender County woman was surprised with that very award Monday night.

Pender County Board of Elections Board Member Twila Jones has served the community in Pender County for years.

Jones is one of the longest serving board members in the state.

She was presented with the award by former Representative Carolyn Justice and joins the ranks of other recipients like Michael Jordan, Oprah Winfrey and many others.

“I have felt honored,” Jones said. “To be in Pender County and to work in the school system and for the election and see the county grow and continues to grow.”

Jones was beyond tears and said despite the work she has done, it is never about her, it is always about helping the community.