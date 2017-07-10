Report: Man knew who stabbed him to death, but would never tell police

A woman who came to the hospital on Friday with a Little River man, who had been stabbed, told police that the man knew who had stabbed him, ultimately causing his death, but would never tell police.

Dennis Green, 35, died several hours after he was taken to Seacos’s Emergency Department with stab wounds, according to Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard.

Where the stabbing occurred and what caused it are still being investigated.

According to an Horry County police report, an officer was approached in the hospital parking lot because a man was brought in with a stab wound and the woman who brought him in was not cooperating.

The officer said in the report the woman, a 32-year-old from Covington, Ga., could not provide more information because she seemed to be either drunk or on drugs.

