Rocky Point man wins big on $5 scratch-off game

HAMPSTEAD, NC (WWAY) — A Pender County man won big on a $5 scratch-off game he bought in Hampstead.

Israel Carbajal of Rocky Point is the first player to win the top prize of $200,000 in the new $500 Frenzy scratch-off game. He purchased the winning ticket at the Hampstead Country Store on U.S. 17 South in Hampstead.

Carbajal claimed his prize money Monday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh. After required state and federal withholdings, he received a check for $139,003.

Frenzy scratch-off games have big top prizes, but are also loaded with prizes that can make someone’s day. Besides five $200,000 top prizes remaining, $500 Frenzy still has more than $5.6 million in $500 prizes in the game. Since the game began July 4, players have won $677,000 in $500 prizes.